Wofford faces conference foe Samford

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

Samford Bulldogs (11-4, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-7, 1-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Max Klesmit and the Wofford Terriers host Ques Glover and the Samford Bulldogs in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Terriers are 4-3 in home games. Wofford scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against conference opponents. Samford averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Terriers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Jermaine Marshall is averaging 12.7 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Glover is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

