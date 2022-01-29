Winthrop visits Longwood after Nkereuwem’s 24-point game

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 6-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 6-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 6-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 6-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Leslie Nkereuwem scored 24 points in Longwood’s 79-71 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Lancers are 11-1 on their home court. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 4.5.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Lancers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Hill is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

D.J. Burns is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Patrick Good is averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

