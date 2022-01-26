CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Winthrop tops South Carolina Upstate 95-91 in OT

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:21 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had 27 points as Winthrop edged past South Carolina Upstate 95-91 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Winthrop guard Patrick Good sank a deep 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 85.

Cory Hightower had 14 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (13-7, 6-1 Big South Conference). Chase Claxton had nine rebounds.

Dalvin White scored a career-high 30 points and had six assists for the Spartans (8-11, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Jordan Gainey scored a season-high 24 points, and Josh Aldrich had 18 points.

