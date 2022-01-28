Winthrop plays Longwood after Burns’ 27-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 6-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 6-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (13-7, 6-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 6-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Longwood Lancers after D.J. Burns scored 27 points in Winthrop’s 95-91 overtime victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Lancers have gone 11-1 at home. Longwood leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 34.7 boards. Isaiah Wilkins leads the Lancers with 5.9 rebounds.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 12.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Lancers. Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Patrick Good averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Burns is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.