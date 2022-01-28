CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Wilson propels South Dakota State past North Dakota 96-61

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:26 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures and South Dakota State rolled to a 96-61 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit League), who have won nine straight. Luke Appel scored 13 off the bench. Freshman Zeke Mayo pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds, while reserve Matt Mims scored 11.

Ethan Igbanugo came off the bench to score a career-high 24 for the Fighting Hawks (4-17, 0-8), who have lost nine straight. Freshman reserve Brian Mathews added 10 points. The North Dakota starters scored just 19 points.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

