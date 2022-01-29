Wilson leads South Dakota State against North Dakota State after 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Doug Wilson scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 96-61 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 11-0 on their home court. South Dakota State leads the Summit averaging 36.9 points in the paint. Wilson leads the Jackrabbits with 3.0.

The Bison are 6-3 in conference matchups. North Dakota State is second in the Summit allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last matchup 90-86 on Dec. 31. Baylor Scheierman scored 22 points points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Rocky Kreuser is averaging 15.8 points and eight rebounds for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

