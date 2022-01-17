CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Wilson leads No. 9 Kansas against Oklahoma after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 1:42 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Jalen Wilson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 85-59 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners are 8-1 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 20.6 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

