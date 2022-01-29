Williamson, Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off against the Drake Bulldogs

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Drake has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 7-1 in MVC play. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the MVC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Ramblers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Williamson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.