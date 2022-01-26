Williamson leads Loyola Chicago against Southern Illinois after 20-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-10, 3-5 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-10, 3-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Lucas Williamson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 59-47 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Salukis are 7-2 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers have gone 6-1 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago is third in the MVC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won the last matchup 59-47 on Jan. 26. Williamson scored 20 points to help lead the Ramblers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Williamson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

