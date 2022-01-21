Williams, Wake Forest Demon Deacons to host Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8…

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alondes Williams and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host Armando Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels in ACC play Saturday.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-1 in home games. Wake Forest averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 4-2 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 3.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 54.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Bacot is averaging 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

