Williams, Thomas propel Georgia State past Louisiana 68-64

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:37 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kane Williams and Jalen Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Georgia State turned back Louisiana 68-64 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Justin Roberts added 12 points and six assists for the Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen had 11 points.

Kentrell Garnett had 17 points to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4). Jordan Brown added 12 points. Theo Akwuba had seven rebounds.

