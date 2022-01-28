CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Williams’ shot at buzzer sends Santa Clara past BYU 77-76

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams made a layup at the buzzer and finished with 26 points as Santa Clara edged BYU 77-76 on Thursday night.

Josip Vrankic had 14 points for the Broncos (13-7, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun added 11 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Pipes had 10 points.

Alex Barcello had 20 points for the Cougars (17-5, 5-2). Te’Jon Lucas added 17 points. Gideon George had 13 points. Fousseyni Traore had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

