CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 22 to…

Williams scores 22 to carry Santa Clara past Pacific 84-70

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 22 points as Santa Clara beat Pacific 84-70 in the Broncos’ West Coast Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (11-5), who have won four straight. Parker Braun added 14 points. Josip Vrankic had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson and Luke Avdalovic both scored a season-high 23 points for the Tigers (5-11, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Bailey had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up