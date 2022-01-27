CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Williams scores 21 to carry Drexel over James Madison 88-82

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:52 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Amari Williams had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Drexel defeated James Madison 88-82 on Thursday night.

Williams shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and added four blocks for the Dragons (9-8, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Camren Wynter contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Coletrane Washington added 14 points and Xavier Bell scored 11.

Vado Morse had 18 points to top the Dukes (12-6, 3-4). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Charles Falden had 15 points.

