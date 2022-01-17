CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Williams scores 20 to lead UNLV past San Jose St. 81-56

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:41 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Williams had 20 points as UNLV romped past San Jose State 81-56 on Monday night.

Michael Nuga had 14 points for UNLV (10-7, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Bryce Hamilton added 12 points. Justin Webster had 12 points.

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 23 points for the Spartans (7-8, 0-3). Omari Moore added six rebounds.

Trey Smith, whose 10 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Spartans, was held to 5 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

