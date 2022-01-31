CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Williams scores 20 to carry Hartford over Maine 78-66

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:37 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Austin Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds as Hartford topped Maine 78-66 on Monday night.

Williams hit 8 of 10 shots.

Hunter Marks had 16 points and three blocks for Hartford (5-12, 3-2 America East Conference). Moses Flowers added 14 points. David Shriver had 14 points.

Maks Klanjscek had 23 points for the Black Bears (4-16, 1-8). Vukasin Masic added 18 points. Stephane Ingo had 11 points.

