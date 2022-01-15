CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Martz lead balanced…

Williams, Martz lead balanced Penn past Dartmouth 78-68

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jelani Williams and Max Martz scored 13 points each to lead Penn to a 78-68 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

George Smith added 12 points and five assists for the Quakers (6-11, 3-1 Ivy League). Jordan Dingle had 11 points. Clark Slajchert also had 11.

Brendan Barr scored 16 points for Dartmouth (4-10, 1-2). Aaryn Rai had 11. Dame Adelekun grabbed 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up