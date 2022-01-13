CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Williams lifts Murray State…

Williams lifts Murray State past Tennessee State 67-44

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 67-44 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night, the Racers’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Tevin Brown had 11 points for Murray State (13-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. Justice Hill had seven assists.

Tennessee State scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-9, 1-2). Dedric Boyd added 10 points and five steals. Kassim Nicholson had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up