Williams lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 61-55

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:46 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 21 points as Gardner-Webb topped UNC Asheville 61-55 on Thursday night.

Lance Terry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South Conference).

LJ Thorpe had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-4). Tajion Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. Drew Pember had 10 points and nine boards.

Gardner-Webb won despite a season-low 24 points in the second half.

