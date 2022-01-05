ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Williams lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 70-68

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 11:41 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shawn Williams had 22 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Kylen Milton had 11 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) as did Brahm Harris. Dequan Morris had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan O’Neal had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (3-12, 1-1). E.J. Clark added 12 points. DJ Jackson had 11 points.

