Williams leads Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 1-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 5-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 1-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 5-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Terrell Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Southern’s 99-51 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jaguars have gone 6-0 at home. Southern is ninth in the SWAC with 19.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Sears averaging 3.8.

The Delta Devils are 1-6 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 4.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Caleb Hunter is averaging 13.4 points for the Delta Devils. Robert Carpenter is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.