Williams leads Gardner-Webb against Radford after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Radford Highlanders (6-13, 2-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Radford Highlanders after D’Maurian Williams scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 61-55 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 14.1 assists per game led by Jordan Sears averaging 2.6.

The Highlanders are 2-5 in Big South play. Radford has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 8.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Rashun Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

