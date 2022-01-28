Williams leads Coastal Carolina against Arkansas State after 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Rudi Williams scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 65-49 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Chanticleers have gone 9-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 1.4.

The Chanticleers and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Cole averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Marquis Eaton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

