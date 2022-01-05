ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Buffalo past…

Williams leads Buffalo past Bowling Green 99-88

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 21 points, Ronaldo Segu and David Skogman added 20 points each, and Buffalo got past Bowling Green 99-88 on Wednesday night.

Maceo Jack had 16 points for Buffalo (7-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Segu also had seven assists and Skogman posted 15 rebounds.

Samari Curtis scored a season-high 25 points for the Falcons (7-6, 0-2). Joe Reece added 15 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up