CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Buffalo against…

Williams leads Buffalo against Toledo after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Buffalo Bulls (10-6, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-4, 7-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Toledo Rockets after Jeenathan Williams scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 64-51 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets have gone 7-0 in home games. Toledo is third in the MAC scoring 79.8 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bulls are 4-2 in MAC play. Buffalo is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Ronaldo Segu is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up