Williams, Hill lead Murray State past Tennessee Tech 80-75

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:34 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams and Justice Hill scored 20 points apiece as Murray State extended its winning streak to nine games with an 80-75 victory over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Hill also had 10 assists for the Racers (19-2, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown finished with 13 points and Trae Hannibal added 12 points and six rebounds.

Mamoudou Diarra had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-4). Diante Wood added 14 points, while Jr. Clay scored 13.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 79-53 last Monday.

