Williams helps No. 10 UConn top Providence 69-61

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 9:51 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61 on Sunday night.

Williams was one of four UConn players to reach double figures. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor.

Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 straight games to UConn dating back to 1993.

UConn led 15-10 after one quarter before using an 11-0 run to build a 36-23 halftime lead. Providence then cut a 16-point deficit in half in the third quarter thanks in part to a reversal of a call that saw the Friars getting called for an offensive foul to Lauren Sampson getting credited with a basket.

Providence only trailed 50-42 heading into the final quarter. The Huskies scored the first six points in the fourth to regain the momentum and Providence could never make a push to get it close.

Janai Crooms led all scorers with 27 points for the Friars.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Make it 168 straight conference wins for the Huskies, a streak that dates back to 2013 when Connecticut was a Big East member. UConn did not drop a single regular season or conference tournament game when it competed in the American Athletic Conference between 2013-20.

Providence: The Big East rivalry with Connecticut was put on hold for several years before resuming last season.

UP NEXT

UConn: At Creighton on Wednesday

Providence: At Marquette on Friday.

