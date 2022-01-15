CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Williams has 18, N. Illinois tops E. Michigan 77-70

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:04 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 18 points and Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Saturday.

Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points for the Huskies (5-8, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points with five assists. Adong Makoui added 11 points. Anthony Crump had 10.

Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (7-8, 2-2), hitting four 3-pointers. Darion Spottsville added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

