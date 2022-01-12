CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Williams carries Gardner-Webb over Presbyterian 64-61

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 9:39 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 16 points and six rebounds as Gardner-Webb edged past Presbyterian 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Lance Terry had 15 points for Gardner-Webb (9-7, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Anthony Selden added 11 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 21 points for the Blue Hose (8-10, 0-3). Marquis Barnett added 13 points and seven rebounds. Winston Hill had 10 points and seven rebounds.

