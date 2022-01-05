ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Wilkins scores 21 to carry Longwood over Pfeiffer 109-69

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 7:39 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood romped past Pfeiffer 109-69 on Wednesday.

Wilkins shot 8 for 10 from the field.

Zac Watson had 16 points for Longwood (8-5). Justin Hill added 15 points and DeShaun Wade had 12.

Taylan Rowe and Jerome Savoy each had 22 points for the Falcons.

