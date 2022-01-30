CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Wilkins scores 20, leads Drake past Loyola Chicago 77-68

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 7:05 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points to propel Drake to a 77-68 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Wilkins made 6 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker Devries and Garrett Sturtz tallied 13 points apiece, while ShanQuan Hemphill scored 10 off the bench. Darnell Brodie had nine points and 10 boards.

Chris Knight paced the Ramblers (16-4, 7-2) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Norris added 12 points and seven assists. Marquise Kennedy and Lucas Williamson scored 12 and 11, respectively.

