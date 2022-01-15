CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Wilkins has 20 points to lead Longwood past Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:40 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 20 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Longwood to a 66-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Zac Watson, Jordan Perkins and Nate Lliteras each scored nine points for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference).

Anthony Selden scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-8, 3-1). D’Maurian had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Reid had 12 points and seven rebounds.

