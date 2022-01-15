Wichita State takes on Cincinnati after Etienne’s 20-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyson Etienne scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 68-67 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers are 6-4 in home games. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 6.4.

The Bearcats are 2-2 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers and Bearcats meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Udeze is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Jeremiah Davenport is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bearcats. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

