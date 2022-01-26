CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Wichita State Shockers take on the UCF Knights on 4-game slide

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

UCF Knights (12-5, 4-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 0-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State heads into the matchup against UCF after losing four in a row.

The Shockers are 6-5 in home games. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 2.0.

The Knights have gone 4-3 against AAC opponents. UCF scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Darius Perry is averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

