ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Whitney, Beasley III carry…

Whitney, Beasley III carry Montana past E. Washington 90-78

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Whitney and Robby Beasley III scored 19 points apiece as Montana topped Eastern Washington 90-78 on Thursday night.

Josh Bannan added 16 points for the Grizzlies. Beasley III also had nine rebounds, while Bannan posted 11 rebounds.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 12 points for Montana (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky Conference).

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2). Linton Acliese III added 20 points and seven rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up