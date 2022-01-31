CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Whitley scores 18 to lift Southern over Jackson St. 75-64

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 11:52 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Brion Whitley came off the bench to score 18 points, leading Southern to a 75-64 win over Jackson State on Monday night.

P.J. Byrd had 15 points for Southern (12-9, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.

Chance Moore had 16 points for Jackson State (4-16, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had eight turnovers. Malachi Wideman added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had nine points and five blocks.

