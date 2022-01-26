Whitfield scores 17 to carry Campbell past Hampton 75-60

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 17 points as Campbell got past Hampton 75-60 on Wednesday night. Joshua…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 17 points as Campbell got past Hampton 75-60 on Wednesday night.

Joshua Lusane had 15 points and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points for Campbell (11-7, 4-3 Big South Conference).

Russell Dean had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (5-12, 1-5). Marquis Godwin added 15 points, and Najee Garvin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

