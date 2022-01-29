CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Whitfield, Carralero carry Campbell past High Point 77-72

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 4:28 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield and Jesus Carralero scored 14 points apiece and Campbell beat High Point 77-72 on Saturday for its third-straight win.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 13 points, Messiah Thompson scored 12 and Ricky Clemons had 10 for the Fighting Camels (12-7, 5-3 Big South).

Zach Austin scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds and Alex Holt scored 18 for the Panthers (9-12, 3-4).

John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers in scoring heading into the contest with 20 points per game, shot 3 for 12 and scored just eight points.

