CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » White sinks late 3,…

White sinks late 3, South Carolina Upstate beats High Point

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored 17 points and Dalvin White sank a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left as South Carolina Upstate edged past High Point 66-65 on Wednesday night.

White added 12 points for the Spartans (5-10, 2-1 Big South). Mysta Goodloe chipped in 11 and Bryson Mozone and Floyd Rideau Jr. each had 10. White also had seven assists, while Mozone posted eight rebounds.

Alex Holt had 16 points for the Panthers (6-9, 0-1). Bryson Childress added 15 points and John-Michael Wright had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up