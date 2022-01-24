CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Wheeler's double-double lifts St.…

Wheeler’s double-double lifts St. John’s past Seton Hall

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift St. John’s to an 84-63 win over Seton Hall on Monday night.

Posh Alexander had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Montez Mathis added 10 points. Joel Soriano had three blocks.

Myles Cale had 16 points for the Pirates (12-6, 3-5). Jamir Harris added 12 points. Jared Rhoden had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates. Then-No. 20 Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 66-60 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up