Wheeler’s double-double lifts St. John’s past Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift St. John’s to an 84-63…

Listen now to WTOP News

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift St. John’s to an 84-63 win over Seton Hall on Monday night.

Posh Alexander had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Montez Mathis added 10 points. Joel Soriano had three blocks.

Myles Cale had 16 points for the Pirates (12-6, 3-5). Jamir Harris added 12 points. Jared Rhoden had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates. Then-No. 20 Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 66-60 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.