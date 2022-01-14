Western Michigan Broncos take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks on 5-game losing streak

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-7, 1-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-11, 0-4 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-7, 1-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-11, 0-4 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan heads into the matchup with Miami (OH) as losers of five games in a row.

The Broncos are 2-5 on their home court. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 3.1.

The RedHawks have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 42.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Broncos. Hastings is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

