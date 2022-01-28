Western Illinois faces St. Thomas on 3-game home skid

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-11, 2-5 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 3-5 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-11, 2-5 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 3-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win over St. Thomas.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-3 at home. Western Illinois ranks eighth in the Summit with 11.5 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 3.8.

The Tommies are 2-5 against conference opponents. St. Thomas scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Tommies won the last meeting 89-66 on Jan. 1. Anders Nelson scored 20 points to help lead the Tommies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Leathernecks. Will Carius is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Riley Miller is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tommies. Nelson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

