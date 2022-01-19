Western Illinois faces South Dakota following Massner’s 31-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 3-3 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 3-3 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the South Dakota Coyotes after Trenton Massner scored 31 points in Western Illinois’ 90-79 overtime win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-1 at home. Western Illinois scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Coyotes are 3-3 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is seventh in the Summit with 11.6 assists per game led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt averaging 2.2.

The Leathernecks and Coyotes square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Carius is averaging 16.9 points for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Perrott-Hunt is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

