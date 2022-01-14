CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
West Virginia visits No. 9 Kansas following Agbaji’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points in Kansas’ 62-61 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 38.3 points in the paint led by Christian Braun averaging 9.7.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in conference play. West Virginia is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Jayhawks. Braun is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Taz Sherman is shooting 43.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

