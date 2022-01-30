West Virginia takes on No. 4 Baylor, aims to break 5-game slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia aims to end its five-game losing streak with a win over No. 4 Baylor.

The Bears are 10-2 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 17.2 assists per game led by James Akinjo averaging 5.4.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won 77-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. LJ Cryer led the Bears with 25 points, and Malik Curry led the Mountaineers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is averaging 12.5 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Taz Sherman is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.