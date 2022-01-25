CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
West Virginia hosts Oklahoma after Sherman’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Taz Sherman scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 78-65 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-1 at home. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Gabe Osabuohien leads the Mountaineers with 5.8 boards.

The Sooners are 2-5 against conference opponents. Oklahoma averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals. Sean McNeil is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Umoja Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless is shooting 40.6% and averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

