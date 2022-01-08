CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Welp scores 30 to carry UC Irvine over UC Riverside 68-51

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:59 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had a season-high 30 points as UC Irvine got past UC Riverside 68-51 on Saturday night.

Austin Johnson had 16 points for UC Irvine (6-4, 1-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn added 10 points.

JP Moorman II had 16 points for the Highlanders (7-5, 1-1). Callum McRae added 10 points and five assists.

Flynn Cameron, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Highlanders, had only two points. He shot 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

