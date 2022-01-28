Welp and the UC Irvine Anteaters host conference foe Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-12, 1-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-7, 2-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-12, 1-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-7, 2-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UC Irvine in Big West action Saturday.

The Anteaters have gone 5-1 in home games. UC Irvine has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Anteaters and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Welp is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Camren Pierce is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Mustangs. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

