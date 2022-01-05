Washington looks to end streak vs Utah

Washington (5-6, 0-1) vs. Utah (8-6, 1-3) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington (5-6, 0-1) vs. Utah (8-6, 1-3)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to six games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Cal Golden Bears 62-51 on Feb. 20, 2021. Utah lost 79-66 to Oregon on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Utah’s Branden Carlson has averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 10.6 points. For the Huskies, Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Emmitt Matthews Jr. has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Utah is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 56.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Washington offense has averaged 73.7 possessions per game, the 29th-most in Division I. Utah has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 266th, nationally).

