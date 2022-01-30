CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Warrick, Vinson lead Northern…

Warrick, Vinson lead Northern Kentucky past Cleveland State

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick tossed in 19 points and Sam Vinson scored 18 as Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 78-72 on Sunday.

Warrick added six rebounds for the Norse (11-9, 7-4 Horizon League), who won their fifth straight game. Trevon Faulkner added 14 points. Bryson Langdon had seven assists.

D’Moi Hodge had 20 points to lead the Vikings (14-5, 10-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Torrey Patton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tre Gomillion had 10 points and six assists.

The Norse leveled the season series against the Vikings. Cleveland State defeated Northern Kentucky 72-58 on Dec. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Why NASA has a crucial need to transform itself from the agency of the 80s

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in FY 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up